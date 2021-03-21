BBC News

Nowruz: Millions celebrate Persian New Year around the world

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

Millions of people around the world have celebrated Nowruz - a festival that marks the Persian New Year and the official beginning of spring.

Nowruz begins at the spring equinox, when the sun crosses the equator and day and night are equal length.

It is mainly celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, the Kurdish regions of Iraq and Turkey as well as by Parsis in India and diaspora communities around the rest of the world.

This year - which in the Persian calendar is the year 1400 - celebrations in many places have had to take place amid coronavirus restrictions.

In this Covid-19 ward in Firoozabadi hospital, Tehran, healthcare workers celebrated with their patients by setting up a ceremonial table covered with symbolic food items.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionHealthcare workers in Tehran have been trying to help their Covid patients celebrate Nowruz

In Tajrish Square, one of the busiest parts of Tehran, people bought food and other items from the market.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionUnripe almonds are sold in preparation for the day

Traditionally in Iran, people decorate a Nowruz table with - among other things - goldfish, wheat grass, candles and mirrors.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionGoldfish are used to decorate ceremonial tables on Nowruz

In Turkey, thousands of Kurdish people celebrated in Istanbul with music and dancing.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThousands of Kurdish people in Turkey celebrated in Istanbul
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe day was marked with music and dancing on the streets

India's Parsi community marked the day by going to Zoroastrian fire temples. Here, a father takes his son to a temple in Mumbai's Tardeo neighbourhood.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA father and son visit a Zoroastrian fire temple in Mumbai

In Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, people had leech treatment. Every year on Nowruz, Kashmiri healers apply leeche which they say can suck impure blood out of people with health conditions.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThis leech treatment was done on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar

And after sunset in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Akra, people carried fire torches and set off fireworks.

image copyrightReuters
image copyrightReuters

All images subject to copyright.

You might also be interested in:

media captionFrom 2019: How 300m people celebrate Persian New Year

Related Topics

More on this story