Princess Latifa: UN asks for proof that Dubai ruler's daughter is alive
- Published
The United Nations human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof that Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, is alive.
In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee in 2018.
The UN has contacted David Haigh from the Free Latifa campaign requesting access to the footage.
In the videos, Princess Latifa says she fears for her life.
The footage, released by friends, prompted global calls for a UN investigation, while the UK said it would watch any developments "very closely".
"We are concerned about it," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier this week, adding that the "deeply troubling" videos showed "a young woman in deep distress".
Princess Latifa's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one of the richest heads of state in the world, the ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the UAE.
The UAE has close relations with a number of Western countries, including the US and UK, which consider it a strategic ally.
A lawyer who presented Princess Latifa's case to the UN, Rodney Dixon, earlier told the BBC: "We are hoping [a UN investigation] will be decisive in finally getting Princess Latifa released,", a lawyer who presented the case to the UN, told the BBC.
"The UN needs to have a very serious meeting directly with those who are holding [her] and make sure an agreement is reached so she can be released," he said.
Mr Dixon added: "The UN as the international body responsible for implementing international law can ensure that is exactly what happens."