Loujain al-Hathloul: Released Saudi activist's family 'want real justice'

Thank you to each and every one of you who have been supporting us these 1001 days. ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’œ

Loujain is at home, but she is not free. The fight is not over.

I am not fully happy without the release of all political prisoners. #FreeLoujain #FreeThemAll #StandWithSaudiHeroes pic.twitter.com/82ywWSYUpl