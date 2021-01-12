Al-Qaeda: Pompeo says Iran is jihadist network's 'new home base'
- Published
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly accused Iran's government of allowing the jihadist network al-Qaeda to establish a "new home base" there.
"Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime's protection," he told the National Press Club.
Mr Pompeo provided no concrete evidence to support his allegations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called them "warmongering lies".
"No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo's favourite [Middle Eastern] destinations; NONE from Iran," he tweeted, referring to the fact that 15 of the 19 hijackers in the 2001 on the US attacks were Saudi nationals.
Last November, Iran denied a report that al-Qaeda's second-in-command, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, had been shot dead in Tehran in the summer by Israeli agents, following a request from the US.