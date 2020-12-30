Yemen war: Explosions at Aden airport as new government arrives
Explosions rocked Aden's airport soon after a plane carrying Yemen's new government arrived from Saudi Arabia, security sources and witnesses say.
The local Aden al-Ghad news website reported that a large number of people were killed by the blasts.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and the other cabinet ministers were said to have been transferred to a presidential palace in the city.
Aden is the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally-recognised government.
The new cabinet was formed in an effort to heal a serious rift between forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).
The two sides are supposed to be allies in the war against the rebel Houthi movement, which controls the capital Sanaa and much of north-western Yemen.