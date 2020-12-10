Beirut explosion: Lebanon's caretaker PM 'charged with negligence'
- Published
A Lebanese judge has reportedly charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast.
Judicial sources said the four would be questioned next week about the warnings they received over the unsafe storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.
A fire triggered the detonation of the chemical compound, causing an explosion that killed almost 200 people.
The massive blast also caused as much as $4.6bn (£3.5bn) of damage.
