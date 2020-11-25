BBC News

Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer 'released by Iran' in prisoner swap

Published
image copyrightAFP

A British-Australian academic serving a 10-year sentence in Iran for espionage has been freed in exchange for three jailed Iranians, Iranian media say.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer at Melbourne University, had been detained in Iran since September 2018.

She was tried in secret and strongly denied all the charges against her.

According to Iranian state media, she was exchanged for an Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens "who had been detained abroad".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Related Topics

  • Iran
  • Spying
  • Australia
  • Human rights

More on this story

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert named as British-Australian academic held in Iran

    Published
    14 September 2019

  • Australian and British bloggers held in Iran named

    Published
    12 September 2019

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

    Published
    28 July

  • Iran's jailed dual nationals and their uncertain fate

    Published
    1 October 2019