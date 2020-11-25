Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer 'released by Iran' in prisoner swap
A British-Australian academic serving a 10-year sentence in Iran for espionage has been freed in exchange for three jailed Iranians, Iranian media say.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer at Melbourne University, had been detained in Iran since September 2018.
She was tried in secret and strongly denied all the charges against her.
According to Iranian state media, she was exchanged for an Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens "who had been detained abroad".
