BBC News

BDS Israel boycott group is anti-Semitic, says US

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBDS denies its campaign to isolate Israel is fuelled by anti-Semitism

The US has declared as anti-Semitic a prominent international movement which calls for a complete boycott of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) was "a cancer", adding the US would stop funding groups linked to it.

Israel has long claimed BDS opposes the country's very existence and is motivated by anti-Semitism.

BDS rejects the charge, saying Israel is using it as a cover for its actions.

media captionBDS's Michael Deas explains the thinking behind the boycott campaign (2015)

The campaign group Human Rights Watch condemned the US' move as "undermining the common fight against the scourge of antisemitism".

"Americans have a long history of supporting peaceful boycotts to promote social justice and human rights... The Trump administration has no business trying to tar groups because they back boycotts."

More on this story

  • Rights activist loses Israel deportation appeal over BDS

    Published
    5 November 2019

  • BDS hits Eurovision Song Contest

    Published
    15 May 2019

  • Israel looks for answers to boycott campaign

    Published
    23 July 2015

  • Why campaigners are boycotting Israel

    Published
    21 July 2015