Sinai peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash, Israeli sources say
- Published
Seven members of an international peacekeeping force in Egypt's Sinai peninsula are reported to have been have been killed in a helicopter crash.
Israeli sources were quoted by AFP and AP news agencies as saying that five US personnel from the Multinational Force & Observers (MFO) were among the dead.
Israel's military said it had offered to help rescue wounded from the scene.
The MFO confirmed it was investigating an incident involving one of its helicopters, but gave no details.
The US military said it was aware of the reports and was looking into them.
The MFO is an independent force formed to monitor the borders between Egypt and Israel following a 1979 peace accord between the two countries.
It currently consists of 1,154 military personnel from 13 countries. The largest contingents are from the US, Colombia, Fiji and France.
There are 452 US personnel, some of whom occupy key leadership positions.