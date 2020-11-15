The heartbreaking video and the death of a Kurdish-Iranian family

There is a famous saying among the Kurds: "We have no friends other than mountains." After the end of World War One, and the collapse of the Ottoman empire, the Kurds were promised independence by victorious allied powers, but the regional powers never accepted that deal - instead their homeland was eventually divided among the new nations of the Middle East. Since then, any moves by Kurds in Iran, Turkey, Syria and Iraq to set up an independent state have been quashed.