Lebanon's Gebran Bassil hit by US sanctions over Hezbollah

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionBassil was foreign minister until earlier this year

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on a top Lebanese politician in a move aimed at curbing the power of the Islamist militant group Hezbollah.

The measure targets Gebran Bassil, a former foreign minister and head of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party allied to the Shia movement.

It is the latest set of US sanctions against Lebanese figures linked to what it considers a terrorist organisation.

It comes at a time when Lebanon is in deep political and economic crisis.

Pro-Western Sunni politician Saad Hariri, an opponent of Hezbollah, is trying to form a new government after his predecessor, whose efforts were supported by the group, failed.

Lebanon has faced a year of mass protests demanding a complete overhaul of its political system, which is widely seen as perpetuating corruption and ineffective governance.

The country is also suffering financial collapse, worsened by the effects of the pandemic, as well as deep anger against the ruling elites over the huge blast at Beirut port in August, which killed almost 200 people and injured 6,000 others.

Hezbollah has been a close ally of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) - founded by President Michel Aoun, Mr Bassil's father-in-law - since 2006, and has wielded significant power and influence as part of successive Lebanese governments.

The US and many other countries including several Arab states have designated the Iranian-backed group a terrorist organisation due to its record of attacks abroad.

Sanctions against Mr Bassil are expected to make it more difficult for him in negotiations over the formation of the next government.

Two months ago the US also put sanctions on two former Lebanese government ministers for allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah and engaging in corruption.

One is a member of the Christian Marada party, the other a senior official in the Shia Muslim Amal movement. Both are political allies of Hezbollah.

