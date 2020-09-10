BBC News

Beirut fire: Large fire erupts in Beirut port area

image copyrightEPA
image captionFirefighters were at the port to try to extinguish the blast
A huge fire has erupted in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, a month after the massive explosion there which killed some 190 people.
The blaze broke out in an oil and tyre warehouse in the port's duty-free zone.
Massive flames rose from the fire, and smoke could be seen billowing out over the city's skyline.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.
Firefighters are at the scene and helicopters have also been sent to help bring the fire under control.
The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said some people were suffering from shortness of breath as a result of the fire, Reuters news agency reports.
media captionA candle vigil was among the events held to mark one month since the explosion in Beirut

