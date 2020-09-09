US to withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq by end of September Published duration 20 minutes ago

The US will withdraw more than a third of its troops from Iraq within weeks, its top Middle East commander says.

Gen Kenneth McKenzie told reporters the troop presence would be reduced from about 5,200 to 3,000 during September.

Those remaining will continue to advise and assist Iraqi security forces in "rooting out the final remnants" of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).