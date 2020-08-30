Lebanon: Mustapha Adib front-runner for PM after Beirut blast Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright AFP image caption Mustapha Adib has been Lebanon's ambassador to Germany since 2013

Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is on course to become the country's next prime minister after securing major political backing.

The government, led by Hassan Diab, quit this month amid anger over an explosion in the capital Beirut.

At least 200 people were killed by the blast, which was caused by more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored unsafely at the city's port.

The country is also grappling with a financial crisis.

The economic situation has pushed tens of thousands people into poverty and triggered large anti-government protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit the country on Monday to press Lebanese leaders on the need for reform.

media caption Starting with the epicentre, we follow how the blast ripped through the city, bringing life to a halt

What do we know about Mustapha Adib and his nomination?

Mr Adib, 48, has served as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany since 2013.

He has a doctorate in law and political science, and previously taught at universities in Lebanon and France. He has also served as an adviser to former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

A group of former prime ministers, including Saad Hariri who leads Lebanon's main Sunni Muslim party The Future Movement, announced that they were endorsing Mr Adib after reviewing several names on Sunday.

If there are no last-minute complications, the ambassador looks set to be formally nominated in consultations on Monday.

media caption Will the Beirut blast be used as an excuse for gentrification?

A majority of lawmakers must decide on who to name as prime minister, before President Michel Aoun tasks that person with forming a new government - a process that can take months.

Until a new administration is agreed, Mr Diab's government will continue in a caretaker capacity.