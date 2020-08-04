Image copyright EPA Image caption The area near Beirut's port felt the full force of the explosion

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is reeling from a huge blast, which has killed dozens, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction in the city.

There are reports that the blast could be felt hundreds of kilometres away in Cyprus.

Officials blame the blast on several thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in a warehouse for six years.

It is not clear what caused the material to explode.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The statue of the Lebanese Emigrant stands intact in front of damaged buildings

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blast has destroyed many homes

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Smoke spread over the city after the explosion

Image copyright EPA Image caption An injured man is evacuated from the scene

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man carries away an injured girl in Beirut

