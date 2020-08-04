In pictures: Chaos and destruction in Beirut after blast
- 4 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-53656313?xtor=AL-72-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bapple.news%5D-%5Blink%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5DRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is reeling from a huge blast, which has killed dozens, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction in the city.
There are reports that the blast could be felt hundreds of kilometres away in Cyprus.
Officials blame the blast on several thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in a warehouse for six years.
It is not clear what caused the material to explode.
All photos subject to copyright.