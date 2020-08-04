Middle East

In pictures: Chaos and destruction in Beirut after blast

  • 4 August 2020
Beirut after the explosion Image copyright EPA
Image caption The area near Beirut's port felt the full force of the explosion

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is reeling from a huge blast, which has killed dozens, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction in the city.

There are reports that the blast could be felt hundreds of kilometres away in Cyprus.

Officials blame the blast on several thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in a warehouse for six years.

It is not clear what caused the material to explode.

The statue of the Lebanese Emigrant stands intact in front of damaged buildings Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The statue of the Lebanese Emigrant stands intact in front of damaged buildings
This picture taken on August 4, 2020 shows a general view of destruction along a street in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The blast has destroyed many homes
Smoke spread over the city after the explosion Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Smoke spread over the city after the explosion
An injured man is evacuated from the scene Image copyright EPA
Image caption An injured man is evacuated from the scene
A man carries away an injured girl in Beirut Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man carries away an injured girl in Beirut

