Image caption Israel has sent reinforcements to the Lebanese border in recent days

The Israeli army and fighters from the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah have traded fire across the border, local media say.

An Israeli army spokesperson said there was "ongoing combat" in the Mount Dov area, part of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

There has been no official word about casualties on either side.

The area has been tense for days after a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an alleged Israeli air strike in Syria.