Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border
- 27 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Israeli army and fighters from the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah have traded fire across the border, local media say.
An Israeli army spokesperson said there was "ongoing combat" in the Mount Dov area, part of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
There has been no official word about casualties on either side.
The area has been tense for days after a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an alleged Israeli air strike in Syria.