Iran: Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The clinic was gutted by the blast

At least 13 people have been killed in an explosion at a clinic in Iran's capital Tehran, officials say.

Several people were injured at the Sina Athar clinic, and there are fears the death toll will rise further.

Iran's state media quoted senior officials as saying the blast was caused by a gas leak.

Television pictures showed plumes of smoke billowing in the sky. Firefighters extinguished the fire several hours later.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The injured were taken to local hospitals

Most of the victims of Tuesday's blast were women, according to authorities.

The incident comes several days after a big explosion near a military facility rocked Tehran.

The cause of that incident was also said by the authorities to have been a gas leak.