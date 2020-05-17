Chinese ambassador to Israel 'found dead at home'

China’s Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has died in his apartment in a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israeli media report.

Mr Du, 58, was found dead in his bed and the cause of his death has not yet been reported.

He was only appointed ambassador in February having previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine.

The ambassador was married and had a son but his family are not believed to have been in the country. He was living in the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.