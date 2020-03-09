Image copyright AFP Image caption All arrivals into Israel will have to self-quarantine for the next two weeks

Everyone arriving into Israel will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days to combat coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

"All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days," he said on his Twitter account.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said the measure would be effective immediately for all Israelis returning to the country.

It would apply to foreign citizens from Thursday, he added.

They will have to prove they had adequate accommodation to be quarantined during their stay in the country.

"After a day of complex discussions, we made a decision: everyone who comes to Israel from abroad will enter the 14-day isolation," Mr Netanyahu said in a statement.

"This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health - and public health precedes everything."

He added the decision would be valid for two weeks.