US airbase in Iraq hit by rockets - reports

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US Vice President Mike Pence visited the base in November 2019

An airbase housing US and coalition troops in Iraq has been hit by rockets, according to US security sources.

The Al-Asad base was reportedly hit by multiple rockets. It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

It come after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

Iran has threatened "severe revenge" for Soleimani's death.

The White House is aware of reports of an attack and President Trump is monitoring the situation, according to a US official talking to Reuters news agency.