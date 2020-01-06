Middle East

Qasem Soleimani: Mourners fill Tehran streets for funeral

  • 6 January 2020
An Iranian military parade is seen behind a smoke screen from burning incense as crowds gather to pay homage to military commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and other victims of a US drone attack, in the capital Tehran on 6 January, 2020 Image copyright AFP

Mourners have filled the streets of the Iranian capital for the funeral of military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike last week.

Soleimani was hailed as a national hero in Iran, and widely viewed as the second most powerful person in the country after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

He was killed on Friday in an attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The killing has sparked concerns of a wider conflict, with Iran vowing "severe revenge".

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran for the funeral of 62-year-old Soleimani, who headed the elite Quds Force and was tasked with protecting and boosting Iran's influence in the Middle East.

A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows an areal view of Qasem Soleimani's funeral in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Mourners gather for the funeral of Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright EPA

Many mourners held up photos of Soleimani, with some even wearing clothes bearing his image.

An Iranian woman holds a picture of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Mourners hold up pictures of military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright AFP
An Iranian boy wears a T-shirt bearing an image of Qasem Soleimani with a slogan reading "we are all Soleimani" during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright EPA

The coffins of Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also died in the US strike in Baghdad, were passed over the heads of mourners.

Iranian people carry the coffin of Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Mourners carry the caskets of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (right) and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (left) in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright AFP

Supreme Leader Khamenei was joined by top political and military figures in Iran in paying respects to the commander.

Here, Mr Khamenei (centre) stands alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (third from left) and other officials next to Soleimani's coffin.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Qasem Soleimani alongside other officials in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright Handout image via Reuters

Mr Khamenei wept as he read a prayer.

An image grab from an Iran Press video shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) weeping as he recites a prayer in front of the coffin of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession in the capital Tehran on 6 January 2020 Image copyright Iran Press/AFP

Esmail Ghaani, who has replaced Soleimani as the commander of the Quds Force, kissed the coffins of those killed in the drone strike.

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of Iran's Quds Force, kisses a coffin during funeral prayers in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright Handout via Reuters

The streets were filled with smoke as mourners burned incense during the funeral procession.

A woman burns incense as crowds gather to pay homage to Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and other victims of a US attack, in the capital Tehran on January 6, 2020 Image copyright AFP

Some people set fire to US and Israeli flags.

Iranians set a US and an Israeli flag on fire during a funeral procession in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright AFP

Others carried mock coffins decorated with the flags of the two countries, and pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iranians carry mock coffins with US and Israeli flags in Tehran on 6 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Mourners carry mock coffins with images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pasted on them in Tehran, 6 January 2020 Image copyright AFP

