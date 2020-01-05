Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops

Iraqi MPs have passed a resolution calling for foreign troops to leave the country after the US killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.

Parliament in Baghdad also asked the Iraqi government to work to ban foreign forces from using Iraqi land, airspace or water for any reason.

"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution read.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.