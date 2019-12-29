US strikes militia bases in Iraq and Syria

The US has conducted strikes against militia bases in Iraq and Syria following the death of a US contractor.

The US confirmed the strikes targeted weapon storage facilities along with command and control locations belonging to Kataib Hezbollah.

It is considered a terrorist organisation by the US.

One contractor was killed, several US troops and Iraqi personnel were wounded in a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk on 27 December.

The strikes in Iraq were close to the western Qaim district, close to the border with Syria, according to Reuters news agency.

Kataib Hezbollah is a Shia Muslim militia group that is backed by Iran. It was founded in 2007.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks in Iraq.

He warned Iran that any attacks by the country or its proxies that harmed the US or allies would be "answered with a decisive US response".