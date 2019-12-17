Image copyright AFP Image caption Syrian government aircraft reportedly bombed the town of Maasaran

At least 14 Syrian civilians have been killed by air strikes and artillery fire in the opposition-held northern province of Idlib, activists say.

Six members of the same family - including a mother and her three children - reportedly died when shells hit a house in the village of Badama.

Another four people were killed when aircraft bombed the town of Maasaran.

Idlib is the last major region still held by rebel fighters and jihadists opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations estimates the region is home to three million people, including a million children. More than 40% of them come from other previously opposition-held areas.

A ceasefire negotiated by Russia, whose military campaign in support of Mr Assad has turned the tide of the eight-year civil war in his favour, and Turkey, which backs the opposition, halted a government assault on Idlib in August.

However, skirmishes and bombardments are still an almost daily occurrence.

On 7 December, air strikes on opposition-held areas reportedly killed 20 people. Nine of the deaths were in the village of Balyoun, where a market was hit.

Last month, the UN Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had verified more than 1,000 civilian casualties in north-western Syria since April as a result of hostilities between pro-government and opposition forces.

Dozens of attacks against medical facilities and staff have also been verified.