The Iraq protests explained in 100 and 500 words

Anti-government protests have erupted on a regular basis in Iraq in recent years. But these are the largest and bloodiest since the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew Saddam Hussein.

Here's all the background you need to know in 100 or 500 words - you can read each individually or in turn.

The unrest started on 1 October, when people took to the streets of the capital Baghdad and in the south to express their anger at endemic corruption, high unemployment, dire public services and foreign interference. Now, they want to sweep away the entire political establishment.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The epicentre of the unrest has been Baghdad's central Tahrir Square

The protesters have blocked roads, oil facilities and ports, and clashed with security forces, who have routinely fired live ammunition in response. At least 350 people have reportedly been killed and 15,000 injured.

The UN and US have urged the government to stop using violence against protesters, and pass electoral reforms and anti-corruption measures.

What triggered the unrest?

At the end of September, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi demoted Iraq's popular counter-terrorism chief. The decision was met with anger on social media and calls went out for protests on 1 October against the government's failure to provide basic services, create jobs and stamp out corruption.

The biggest protest took place in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square. When people tried to cross a bridge to reach the Green Zone - the location of government offices and foreign embassies - security forces opened fire.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The protesters represent a cross-section of society in Iraq

The heavy-handed response fuelled popular anger and the protests spread to southern and central provinces.

After the first wave of protests ended on 9 October, Mr Abdul Mahdi promised to reshuffle his cabinet, cut the salaries of senior officials, and launch schemes to reduce youth unemployment. But the protesters said their demands had not been met and returned to the streets on 25 October.

What do the protesters want?

The protesters, who are mostly under the age of 30 and represent a cross-section of society, do not appear to have leaders to present their demands.

However, it is clear they want the prime minister's resignation and an overhaul of the post-2003 political system, which has failed to protect living standards despite Iraq's enormous oil resources.

A narrow elite has been able to keep a firm grip on power because of a quota system that allocates positions to political parties based on sectarian and ethnic identity, encouraging patronage and corruption.

What do Iraq's leaders say?

Mr Abdul Mahdi has stressed that he respects the right to protest. He dismissed senior military commanders for allowing their troops to shoot demonstrators without authorisation in late October, but the deadly crackdown has continued.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Adel Abdul Mahdi has offered to resign as prime minister if a replacement for him can be agreed

President Barham Saleh has said Mr Abdul Mahdi is prepared to resign if politicians can agree on a replacement. Mr Saleh has also said he is drafting a new law that will "allow for elections that are more just and better represent the people".

The UN has made a series of recommendations, including investigations into killings of protesters, declarations of assets by politicians, corruption trials, electoral reform and constitutional changes. The proposals have been backed by Iraq's most senior Shia cleric, Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

How many people have died?

A government committee found 149 civilians were killed during the first wave of protests, almost 70% of them as a result of bullet wounds. More than 200 people have been killed in the second wave, according to medics and security officials.

Human rights activists say they have documented unlawful use of lethal force to disperse protesters, including with military-grade tear-gas grenades, live ammunition and sniper attacks.

Why are the protesters also angry at Iran?

They accuse the country of complicity in Iraq's governance failure and corruption.

Iran's influence over Iraq's internal affairs has grown steadily since 2003. It has close links to Shia politicians who are part of the ruling elite, and has backed the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation force, which is dominated by Shia militias.