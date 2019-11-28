Middle East

Iraq creating 'crisis cells' to quell unrest

  • 28 November 2019
Breaking News image

Iraq is setting up military "crisis cells" to quell ongoing civil unrest which has seen more than 300 people killed.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets since 1 October to demand more jobs and an end to corruption, and better public services.

The protests escalated after security personnel responded with deadly force.

Eight people were killed on Thursday in the southern city of Nasiriya.