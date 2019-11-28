Iraq creating 'crisis cells' to quell unrest
- 28 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Iraq is setting up military "crisis cells" to quell ongoing civil unrest which has seen more than 300 people killed.
Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets since 1 October to demand more jobs and an end to corruption, and better public services.
The protests escalated after security personnel responded with deadly force.
Eight people were killed on Thursday in the southern city of Nasiriya.