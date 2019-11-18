Middle East

Jewish settlements no longer illegal - US

The US has shifted its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, no longer viewing them as inconsistent with international law.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the status of the West Bank was for Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate.

Settlements are communities established by Israel on land occupied in the 1967 Middle East war.

The decision is a reversal of the Obama administration's position.