Image copyright Reuters Image caption The reported ceasefire follows two days of violence

A ceasefire has come into effect after two days of fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza, Egyptian and militant sources say.

The cross-border violence began after an Israeli air strike killed a commander from the militant group.

Israel has not confirmed the ceasefire.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says 32 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, while 63 people have been treated for injuries and stress symptoms in Israel.

A spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) told the BBC the ceasefire came into effect at 05:30 local time (03:30 GMT).

A senior Egyptian official told AFP news agency the ceasefire agreement came "as a result of Egypt's efforts".

Apart from a lone rocket launch witnessed by a Reuters correspondent, Gaza appeared to have fallen mostly silent at the hour cited by Islamic Jihad, with the quiet holding past sunrise.

However, the Israel Defense Forces said there were still warnings 90 minutes later.