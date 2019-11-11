Three members of a theatre group have been stabbed during a live performance in Saudi Arabia, reports say.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man wielding a knife rushing into performers on stage at the King Abdullah Park in the capital, Riyadh.

He was chased and tackled by another man as performers fled from the stage.

Some reports said the victims - two men and one woman - were from a foreign group but their nationality was not clear.

State TV said the three were in a stable condition.

The suspect, described as an "Arab resident", was arrested after Monday's attack and police have sealed off the area, Saudi media added.

There was no word on a possible motive.

Saudi Arabia has recently loosened restrictions on many forms of entertainment.

King Abdullah Park is one of several venues in Riyadh hosting a two-month long entertainment festival.