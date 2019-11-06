Image copyright Reuters Image caption A tour guide and security guard were also injured during the incident on Wednesday

A knifeman has injured four foreign tourists and two other people in an attack in the Jordanian city of Jerash, security sources say.

Three Mexicans and a Swiss national were hurt along with a tour guide and a security guard in the popular tourist destination.

The suspected attacker was arrested nearby, police say.

Jerash, home to a well-preserved ancient Roman site, draws thousands of foreign visitors every year.

Videos on social media show one woman lying bleeding on the ground and another woman in a blood-stained shirt.

An American tourist, Marco Junipero Serra, told the BBC the person who had carried out the attack was dressed all in black and had his face covered with a mask.

The attacker jumped a fence at the site at around 11:00 (09:00 GMT) and began stabbing people indiscriminately, the witness said.

According to Mr Serra, police did not lock down the site during the incident, and people were still free to walk in and out.

Jordan, viewed as a relatively safe destination, heavily depends on its tourism industry.