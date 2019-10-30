Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Supporters of Shia parties attacked protesters and then PM Saad Hariri said he was resigning

Lebanon's president has asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker capacity, a day after PM Saad Hariri resigned in response to mass protests.

On Tuesday, Mr Hariri said he had reached a "dead end" and that a "shock" was needed to resolve the crisis.

The country has been paralysed for almost two weeks by protests demanding an end to corruption, an effective government, and economic reforms.

Some blocked main roads were re-opened on Wednesday at the army's request.

A statement from Lebanon's Army Command said people had a right to protest peacefully, but only in public squares, and urged them to help get life back to normal.

Soldiers had to intervene on Tuesday after supporters of two Shia Muslim movements, Hezbollah and Amal, attacked a protest camp in the centre of Beirut.