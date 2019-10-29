Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said he is resigning, amid protests that have gripped the country for two weeks.

Mr Hariri said the country had reached a deadlock and needed a shock to break the crisis.

The protests began against now-scrapped plans to tax WhatsApp calls, but quickly widened to target political corruption and the economic crisis.

Lebanon has one of the highest debt levels in the world.

The protests have led to a 10-day closure of banks, with many other offices, schools and universities also shut.

Mr Hariri said he would tender his resignation and that of the government to the president.