Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Trump called Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a 'brutal killer'

President Donald Trump has announced that the elusive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed himself during a raid by US special forces in Syria.

This is what we know about the operation.

Where and when did take place?

In a televised address, Mr Trump announced that "the world's number one terrorist leader" died during a "dangerous and daring night-time raid into north-western Syria" by US Special Operations forces.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The US had offered a $25m reward for information about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The president said helicopters transporting the special forces took off from an undisclosed location after 17:00 in Washington DC (21:00 GMT) on Saturday, when he and other leaders gathered at the White House Situation Room.

The helicopters had to fly for approximately one hour and 10 minutes in both directions, while the operation on the ground took about two hours, he added.

Officials told US media that in the early hours of Sunday in Syria US special forces had targeted a small compound outside the village of Barisha in Idlib province, about 5km (3 miles) south of the Turkish border.

Idlib is the last stronghold of the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It is dominated by a jihadist alliance that is violently opposed to IS, but hundreds of IS fighters are nevertheless believed to be based there. The Syrian army, which is backed by Russia, is deployed to the east, west and south.

How did the raid unfold?

Mr Trump said US intelligence agencies had Baghdadi under surveillance for a couple of weeks before the operation, and that they knew the compound had a number of tunnels, most of them leading to "dead-ends".

On Saturday, the president authorised a mission involving "a large group" of special forces personnel, eight helicopters, and many other ships and planes.

The helicopters apparently flew over Turkey, as well as territory controlled by the Syrian and Russian militaries. Russia co-operated and "opened up" the air space for them, despite not being told the purpose of the raid, according to Mr Trump.

"The flight in and the flight out was a very, very dangerous part. There was a chance that we would have met unbelievable fire," he said. "We flew very, very low and very, very fast."

As the helicopters neared the compound, they came under "local gunfire" that Mr Trump said was "immediately terminated".

Image copyright AFP Image caption A resident of Barisha said the US helicopters fired missiles at two houses, flattening one

A villager in Barisha told the BBC that there was shooting from helicopters for 30 minutes before troops became active on the ground, saying the helicopters fired missiles at two houses, flattening one.

Once the helicopters landed, the special forces personnel blew holes in the walls of the compound to avoid going through the booby-trapped main door, and then began clearing it, according to Mr Trump.

The president said Baghdadi died "after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming".

Image copyright AFP Image caption There has been no independent confirmation of Baghdadi's death

"The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death," he added.

"He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition."

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the US raid showed the rubble of a destroyed building, as well as a burnt-out minibus riddled with bullet holes.

Why is the US sure Baghdadi is dead?

Mr Trump said test results carried out on the remains of the man who blew himself up in the tunnel "gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification" that it was Baghdadi.

"It was a very quick call that took place about 15 minutes after he was killed."

The tests were carried out on site by technicians who accompanied the special forces personnel and had samples of Baghdadi's DNA with them, he added. The technicians also brought "substantial pieces" of the body back with them on the helicopters, according to Mr Trump.

There has been no independent confirmation of Baghdadi's death. IS supporters have also been warning each other about trusting the US announcement.

Where there any other casualties?

The president said: "No US personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him."

Image copyright AFP Image caption A jihadist media outlet in Idlib said a civilian minibus was targeted during the raid

Two of Baghdadi's wives were among the dead. Mr Trump said the women were both found wearing explosive vests that were not detonated.

A US military dog was injured in the tunnel where Baghdadi died, according to Mr Trump.

It was not clear if any of the IS fighters or children captured in the raid were injured. Mr Trump said the fighters were now imprisoned and that the children had been "left under care of somebody", without saying who that was.

Why was Baghdadi in Idlib?

Barisha is hundreds of kilometres from the remote desert region on the Syria-Iraq border where Baghdadi was believed to be hiding.

Mr Trump said Baghdadi was in Idlib because he was looking to rebuild IS after Kurdish-led forces backed by the US captured its last pocket of territory - around the eastern Syria village of Baghuz - in March.

"That's why he went to this area," the president added. "That was the place that makes most sense if you're looking to rebuild."

He said valuable intelligence about Baghdadi's future plans were found during the raid and that the US would pursue whomever assumed the leadership of IS.

"We know the successors. And we've already got them in our sights."