Turkey to suspend Syria offensive, US says

Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw, US Vice President Mike Pence has announced.

All military operations will be paused for 120 hours, and the US will help facilitate an "orderly withdrawal" of Kurdish-led troops from what Turkey has termed a "safe zone" on the border.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

