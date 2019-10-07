US says Turkey to begin NE Syria operation

The White House says Turkey will soon begin an operation in north-east Syria, with US forces no longer in the immediate area.

The move was confirmed in a statement late on Sunday following a call between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US will not be involved in or support the Turkish operation, it said.

The statement added that Turkey would now be responsible for all Islamic State prisoners in the area.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

