Image copyright EPA Image caption Participants included Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

A vigil is being held in Istanbul for the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered there a year ago.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city by Saudi agents. His body was never found.

A UN expert has concluded that it was an "extrajudicial execution" and called for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to face an investigation.

On Sunday, the prince said he took full responsibility for the killing as a Saudi leader but denied ordering it.

Mohammed bin Salman is asked: "Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?"

Saudi prosecutors have put on trial 11 individuals, who they say murdered Khashoggi in a "rogue operation", and are seeking the death penalty for five of them.

However, Human Rights Watch says the trial does not meet international standards and that Saudi authorities have "obstructed meaningful accountability".