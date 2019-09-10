Netanyahu pledges to annex occupied Jordan Valley

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex part of the occupied West Bank on the border with Jordan if he is voted back into office next week.

Mr Netanyahu said he would apply "Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea".

Such a move would be popular with right-wing parties which he would have to depend upon to form a coalition but fiercely opposed by Palestinians.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 but stopped short of annexation.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

