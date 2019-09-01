Image copyright Reuters Image caption Images have emerged purportedly showing smoke rising above Lebanon's Maroun al-Ras village after Israeli strikes

The Lebanese Shia militant group, Hezbollah, has fired several anti-tank rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for a reported Israeli drone attack in Beirut last week.

Israeli military sources confirmed that rockets were fired towards an Israeli army base and military vehicles.

Hezbollah sources say that there were a number of Israeli casualties.

Those reports have not been confirmed by Israel, which has responded by attacking targets in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese military earlier said an Israeli drone had entered its airspace and dropped incendiary material on a forest along the border.

The Israeli army has acknowledged it started a fire. Tensions on the frontier have escalated in recent days.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Israel has deployed tanks near the border with Lebanon

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has threatened to carry out an attack against Israel.

It accuses Israel of trying to carry out a drone attack in Lebanon's capital Beirut last week.