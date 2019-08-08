Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Israeli soldiers stand guard next to the site where the body of the off-duty soldier was found

Israeli forces are hunting for the killer of an 18-year-old off-duty soldier, found stabbed to death in an apparent failed kidnap attempt.

The victim's body was found outside the Jewish settlement of Migdal Oz in the Israeli occupied West Bank.

The soldier was a student in a Jewish seminary, Israeli's military said.

He is believed to have been abducted elsewhere before being stabbed and dumped on the road, Israeli media report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the stabbing, describing it as a terrorist attack.

"The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account," he said.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing.