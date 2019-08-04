Iran has seized another foreign tanker in the Gulf, Iranian state media say.

State TV quoted by Reuters said the Revolutionary Guard Corps' naval forces had "seized a foreign tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries".

It said the tanker was carrying 700,000l of fuel, adding that seven sailors had been detained.

The reported incident comes amid high tension after the US tightened sanctions on Iran's oil sector.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.