Image copyright EPA Image caption The move comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinians will no longer abide by previous agreements made with Israel.

His announcement followed an emergency meeting after Israel razed Palestinian buildings it said were illegally built on the edge of Jerusalem.

Agreements signed over the past 25 years cover many spheres of activity, including security co-operation.

Israel has not yet responded to the move.

Mr Abbas said a committee would be formed to work out how to implement the decision.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have heightened in recent days after the demolition of the buildings, which Israel's High Court said had been built too close to its West Bank barrier.

There was an international outcry over Israel's actions, which left 17 people homeless.