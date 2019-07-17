Turkish diplomat 'shot dead' in Iraqi Kurdistan

A Turkish diplomat has been shot dead at a restaurant in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Irbil, security sources tell the BBC.

Turkey's deputy consul, who was said to have been dining with two other people, is reportedly among the dead.

Sources say the two gunmen have fled the scene and Kurdish security forces have closed off the surrounding area.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Initial reports had suggested three employees of the Turkish consulate had been killed.

Turkey has regularly carried out offensives against fighters from Kurdish militants operating from Iraq.