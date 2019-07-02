Image copyright Getty Images

A crown prince from the United Arab Emirates has died in London, the country's authorities have announced.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi died on Monday aged 39, but further details are unclear.

Son of the ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, he had worked as a designer at fashion label Qasimi.

Three days of national mourning have been declared in the UAE, where funeral prayers are expected to be held on Wednesday.

His father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has ruled Sharjah since 1972. He expressed his sorrow in an Instagram post, saying his son was "in the care of God".

In a statement, the fashion label said the crown prince had died "unexpectedly" but did not provide further information on his death.

It added that the crown prince had been "praised for his tenacious yet sensitive exploration of social-political issues, particularly those pertaining to the Middle East and its sometimes strained relationship with the West".

According to the eponymous fashion label, he had studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins in London, and released his first collections in 2008.

Several people have shared their grief at the news on social media, including fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco who called him "my angel".

Britain's ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, expressed "our deepest condolences" to the crown prince's family.

Skip Twitter post by @PatrickMoodyFCO Our deepest condolences to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his family on the tragic news of the passing of their son Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. pic.twitter.com/2TKPY6xq0I — Patrick Moody (@PatrickMoodyFCO) July 2, 2019 Report

The Qasimis are one of six ruling families in the country, and rule both the Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah emirates.