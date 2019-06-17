Egypt's former president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.

He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

