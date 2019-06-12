At least 26 civilians have been injured in a missile attack by Yemen's rebel Houthi movement on an airport in south-western Saudi Arabia, state media say.

Three women and two children were among those hurt when the missile struck Abha airport early on Wednesday, a military spokesman was quoted as saying.

A rebel source had earlier claimed that the facility was hit "with precision".

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition of Arab states backing Yemen's government in its four-year war with the Houthis.

Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in March 2015, when the rebels seized control of much of the west of the country and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.

Alarmed by the rise of a group they believed to be backed militarily by regional Shia power Iran, Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Arab states began an air campaign aimed at restoring Mr Hadi's government.

The UN says at least 7,000 civilians have been killed and 11,000 injured in the fighting, with 65% of the deaths attributed to air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.