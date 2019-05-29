Middle East

Israel to hold fresh election as Netanyahu fails to form coalition

  • 29 May 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the plenum at the Knesset Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Benjamin Netanyahu during the vote in the Israeli parliament

Israeli lawmakers have voted to dissolve parliament after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government.

The decision triggers a fresh election, to be held in September.

Mr Netanyahu was unable to reach a deal for a fresh right-wing coalition following last month's election.

At the heart of the impasse was a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

Parliament voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving itself after the prime minister missed a midnight local time (21:00 GMT) deadline on Wednesday night.

Mr Netanyahu appeared set for a fifth term after his Likud Party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats in April's election, but he could not reach a deal with former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose support became vital.

