An explosion targeting a tourist bus has injured at least 16 people near the Grand Egyptian Museum, next to the pyramids in Giza, security sources say.

Most of those hurt are foreign tourists, Reuters news agency reports. A device went off close to the museum fence as the bus was passing.

It is the second incident affecting tourists in Egypt in six months.

In December, three Vietnamese tourists and a local tour guide were killed after a roadside bomb hit their bus.