Image copyright Reuters Image caption Benny Gantz (L) is seeking to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu (R) winning a fifth term in office

Exit polls in Israel suggest there will be no clear winner in the country's closely fought general election.

The centrist Blue and White alliance led by former military chief Benny Gantz was projected by one to win 37 seats and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party 36.

Mr Gantz was quick to claim victory.

But public broadcaster Kan predicted that right-wing parties allied to Mr Netanyahu were more likely to be able to form a governing coalition.

