Image copyright AFP Image caption Smoke rose from the Rafah area in southern Gaza after the Israeli strikes began

The Israeli military says it has begun carrying out strikes on Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after a rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv.

No details were given about the strikes, but explosions were heard in western and southern Gaza.

The Israeli military earlier accused Hamas, which controls Gaza, of firing the rocket that hit Mishmeret on Monday morning and injured seven people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as "wanton aggression".

"Israel will not tolerate this, I will not tolerate this," he told reporters during a ceremony at the White House at which US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war.

So far no Palestinian militant group has said it fired the rocket. One unnamed Hamas official said it had "no interest" in doing so.

What happened on Monday morning?

A rocket launched from the Rafah area in southern Gaza hit a house in Mishmeret, about 120km (75 miles) to the north, causing severe damage to the building and setting it on fire.

The Israeli ambulance service treated two women who were moderately wounded and five other people, including an infant, a three-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, who had minor wounds.

The house belonged to Robert and Susan Wolf, two British-Israeli dual nationals, who had been at home with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

"I nearly lost my family. If we had not got to the bomb shelter in time I would now be burying all my family," Mr Wolf told reporters.

The blast also caused damage to at least one nearby home and several vehicles.

It was the furthest a rocket has reached in Israel since the 2014 conflict in Gaza.