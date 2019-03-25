Image copyright AFP Image caption Large parts of the country has been hit by heavy rains over the past week

At least 17 people have been killed in flash floods in Iran, which have coincided with the Persian New Year.

Heavy rain has caused flooding throughout most of the country with more rainfall predicted over the coming days.

Iran's disaster management authorities say that more than 70 people have been injured.

Flood warnings have been issued in almost all provinces, including the capital Tehran.

In Shiraz, flood waters ran through the city damaging properties and vehicles.

An eyewitness said he had seen many people swept away by the water.

The governor of Fars, Enayatollah Rahimi, told state television that aid workers have been sent to affected areas.

He added: "I am urging people to stay inside their homes in order to remain unharmed."